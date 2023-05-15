One dead, another injured in Berwick shooting

May 15—A Berwick man was shot and killed Saturday morning and another man was found in serious condition.

Police have ruled the death of 41-year-old Edward Badeau a homicide, according to state police spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Berwick police responded to a shooting complaint at 321 School St. just after 9 a.m. on Saturday morning and found Badeau and 25-year-old Christopher Utt, who owns the home, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Badeau was taken to Wentworth-Douglas Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire, where he died.

Moss would not say if state police suspect there was a third person involved but said there is currently no danger to the public.

Utt was taken to Portsmouth Medical Center and then Massachusetts General Hospital, where he underwent surgery and remains in serious condition, Moss said.

Maine State Police and Berwick officers investigated the crime scene over the weekend. The New Hampshire Medical Examiner completed Badeau's autopsy on Monday, she said.

This story will be updated.