One dead, another injured in Central KY after early morning shooting

A man was killed and another injured after a shooting on Sunday morning on Winchester Road.

Malik Sleet, 26, was pronounced dead by Fayette Coroner Gary Ginn at 942 Winchester Road in a parking lot. Sleet’s death is ruled a homicide.

Lexington police were dispatched around 3:40 a.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Sleet in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a release.

A second male victim arrived at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound, police said.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time and the Personal Crimes Section unit is investigating.

Sleet’s death is the 15th homicide of 2023 in Lexington.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling 859-253-2020, online, or through the P3 Tips app.