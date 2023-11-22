One dead, another injured following shooting that struck Kansas City home Tuesday night

A man died and a woman was injured following a shooting Tuesday night in Kansas City.

Officers arrived just after 11:30 p.m. to the area of East 70th Street and South Benton Avenue, where they found a woman nearby who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The woman was responsive and told officers about a nearby home that was hit in a shooting. Emergency medical crews transported the woman to a hospital for treatment.

When officers entered the home, they found an unresponsive man with apparent gunshot wounds lying in the entryway. Officers rendered medical aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are “making headway” on indentifying a person of interest and don’t believe there is an ongoing threat to the community, Gonzalez said.

The killing was the 172nd homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. At this time in 2022, the city’s second deadliest year on record, there had been 154 homicides.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting and may have seen or heard something is asked to call homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information provided to TIPS that leads to an arrest.