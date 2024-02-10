One dead, another injured in ‘gang related’ shooting on Friday night, police say

One man died and a woman was injured Friday night in a shooting, the Nampa Police Department announced Saturday morning. Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Nampa Dispatch received several 911 calls around 1 a.m. Saturday reporting gunshots heard in the 2000 block of Fifth Street North in Nampa, according to a news release. Additional callers said two people were possibly shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with “apparent gunshot wounds,” police said.

The woman was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release said. Neither victim has been identified by police.

Nampa police said it believes the “isolated” incident is “gang related.” The department is still investigating, and said it does not have any information to release regarding the suspect.

Anyone who has information or may have been a witness is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at at 208-343-2677 or visit 343cops.com, where you can submit a tip anonymously and possibly earn a reward.

