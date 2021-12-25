One dead, another injured from gunshots Christmas Eve, say Kansas City, Kansas, police

Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a Friday night homicide after a victim was found dead inside a residence near the 2900 block of North 73rd Street.

After a caller heard gunshots fired, officers responded at 9:22 p.m. and found one person dead and a second suffering from gunshot wounds, said Marshee London, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Police have yet to take a suspect into custody, London said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing.