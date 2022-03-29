A Monday night shooting has claimed the life of one person and injured another on 27th Street in Tuscaloosa.

At around toughly 10 p.m., officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit were called to the 3000 block of 27th Street after reports of a shooting.

Officers found two people with apparent gunshot wounds. One of the victims later died from injuries sustained in the shooting, said Capt. Marty Sellers with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

Police have not identified the person who was killed as of Tuesday morning.

The investigation is continuing.

Reach Jasmine Hollie at JHollie@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: One dead, another injured after Monday night shooting in Tuscaloosa