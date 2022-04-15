One dead, another injured after shooting

Apr. 14—A man is dead following what authorities are describing as an altercation at Cedar Creek Marina early on Wednesday morning.

At approximately 5 a.m., a 911 call was made in reference to a male individual who had possibly been shot. Mt. Juliet Police Department and Wilson County Sheriff's Office personnel arrived on scene, where they found the man who had been shot.

That individual was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville with "non-life threatening injuries," according to Maj. B.J. Stafford of the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.

Stafford reported that the person who was shot was released from the hospital. Stafford added that they made reference to a "person being in a camper on the scene."

As a caution, responding units cleared the camper. Inside of the camper, they found an individual who was deceased and subsequently called in detectives to conduct an investigation.

Upon arrival on the scene, the responding detectives conducted a search of a truck on site, as well as the trailer. It was confirmed by Stafford that the person found inside was deceased.

The cause of the individual's death remains under investigation at this time. Stafford indicated that the person who was shot is cooperating with law enforcement and that currently, no charges have been filed in relation to the incident.

It is being investigated as a possible homicide, but the detectives with the Wilson County Sheriff's Office are working closely with the district attorney's office to determine if any charges will be filed.

A portion of the marina was closed off shortly after the incident with police tape. The business was able to remain open throughout the day.

More information will be made available as it is released.