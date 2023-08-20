One dead, another injured after shooting near McClintock Dr and Guadalupe Rd
One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting near McClintock Drive and Guadalupe Road Saturday night.
Aljamain Sterling's nine-fight winning streak and his run as UFC bantamweight champion came to a sudden end Saturday when Sean O'Malley knocked him out in the second round with a crushing counter right hand and some ground-and-pound.
The four-time All-American is expected to make a full recovery.
Rodríguez is MLB's hottest hitter right now.
Tavares dominated the fight and won 30-27 on all cards.
Sifan Hassan went from first to 11th in the span of a few steps.
Carson Beck is in his fourth season at Georgia and was Stetson Bennett's backup last season.
NASCAR Cup Series drivers at this weekend’s race at Watkins Glen are likely anticipating the event with wildly varying levels of enthusiasm.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Prior to Saturday, Coco Gauff had never taken a set off Iga Swiatek.
"We didn't want Aston Martin and Mercedes and Porsche to have all the fun with their cars," Ford CEO Jim Farley says at the $300,000 Mustang GTD debut.
Snag a pair for yourself while they’re on sale for just $70.
A Cruise robotaxi and an emergency vehicle crashed late Thursday night and left a passenger injured. The crash is the latest in a string of incidents that occurred this week after winning approval from the California Public Utilities Commission to expand commercial operations in San Francisco. Cruise posted a few details about the crash on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.
Cruise, the self-driving car subsidiary of GM, has been asked to reduce its robotaxi fleet by 50% in San Francisco following a crash Thursday night with a fire truck. The California Department of Motor Vehicles, the agency that regulates the testing and deployment of autonomous vehicles in the state, requested the reduction in operations. The state agency said it is investigating "recent concerning incidents" involving Cruise vehicles in San Francisco.
Robert Quinn faces seven charges after allegedly driving his car off a roadway Tuesday evening.
An autonomous Chevy Bolt robotaxi operated by GM Cruise drove into a construction site and got itself mired in wet concrete.
Hurricane Hilary is headed to an area that rarely sees hurricanes.
A Cruise robotaxi collided with a firetruck late Thursday in San Francisco, injuring the vehicle’s passenger.
Ready to watch Messi and Inter Miami in the 2023 Leagues Cup Final? Here's what to know.
The Bills' playoff exit overshadowed an excellent season.