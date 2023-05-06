One dead, another injured in shooting outside auto parts store in Ashtabula

May 6—sterry@starbeacon.com warren@starbeacon.com

ASHTABULA — An arrest has been made in the Friday afternoon shooting death of one person and wounding of another near the O'Reilly's Auto Parts store in the 1100 block of West Prospect Road on Ashtabula's west side.

A female, whose name is not being released pending notification of her family, was shot to death in the O'Reilly's parking lot at about 3 p.m., according to reports.

A male victim, who was found running from the scene with a gunshot wound, was transported to Ashtabula County Medical Center by Ashtabula Fire Department personnel. His name has not been released by authorities.

Police have a middle-aged white male who was seen by witnesses firing a handgun, in custody. He was transported to the city jail, according to reports.

He will spend the weekend in jail, and possibly make his first appearance in Municipal Court on Monday afternoon, police said.

Ashtabula police and emergency workers arrived at the O'Reilly's just after 3 p.m. Friday as reports of a shooting in the parking lot of the store were called into authorities.

Ashtabula County Sheriff's deputies soon began putting yellow caution tape around poles in the parking lot and a car that was stopped on Route 20.

Ashtabula Police Lt. Michael Palinkas could be seen taking investigative materials from the back of a police car as children drove by on their bicycles.

Ashtabula police officers were processing the crime scene until Friday evening. No more details are being released at this time.