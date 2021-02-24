One dead and another injured in shooting, Columbia police say

One male is dead and another was injured following an overnight shooting, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Cardamon Court, police said on Twitter after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived to the scene near Farrow Road, officers found two males were injured and taken to an area hospital, according to the tweet.

One of the males later died from his injures, police said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the shooting victim after notifying his family.

The other male’s injuries were not considered life threatening, police spokesperson Jennifer Timmons told The State. Further information on his condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported by the police.

Information on a shooter, or shooters, was not available, and no arrests have been made.

There was no word on what led to the gunfire, but the shooting remains under investigation by police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.