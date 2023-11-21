One dead, another injured in shooting on St. Paul Street in Rochester

Two men were shot -one fatally - Tuesday morning near the Regional Transit Service center in downtown Rochester, according to Rochester police.

Around 7:45 a.m., officers on patrol downtown heard gunshots on St. Paul Street, near Mortimer Street, said Capt. Greg Bello of the Rochester Police Department. People in the area also called 911 to report the shooting.

One shooting victim was pronounced dead at the scene, he said. The second shooting victim suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police investigate on St. Paul Street near the RTS Transit Center in Rochester after two people were shot - one fatally - on Nov. 21, 2023.

A person of interest was quickly apprehended nearby on East Main Street without incident and is being questioned by police, Bello said. Officers recovered a gun from the man, he said, adding that "possible charges are pending."

Bello said it was not clear what led to the shooting, but the incident "did not appear to be a random act of violence."

According to RTS, bus operations were temporarily moved to Chestnut Street Tuesday morning. A portion of St. Paul Street remained closed as police investigate at the scene.

According to RPD's Open Data Portal, the slaying marked Rochester's 53rd homicide of 2023; also the first in city limits in November.

Further details were not released. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: One dead, another injured in shooting on St. Paul in Rochester NY