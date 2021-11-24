One dead, another injured after shooting in a Myrtle Beach parking lot, police say

One person died after a shooting in Myrtle Beach near Ocean Boulevard, officials said Wednesday.

Officers found two people injured in a parking lot near 6th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard around 2 a.m. on Wednesday after responding to reports of gunshots, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department Facebook post.

They were both taken to the hospital, where one died. The coroner’s office will release the name of the deceased.

The department has identified both persons involved in the shooting. Investigators say both shooters had an altercation at a previous location before shooting firearms in a parking lot at 601 South Ocean Boulevard.

The other person is still being treated. The police department has not yet released the individual’s name.

There was also damage to a building on Mitchell Street, the agency said in a earlier post.

The investigation is ongoing. Call the MBPD at 843-918-1382 with any information.