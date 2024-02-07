One dead, another injured in shooting at Lauderhill strip mall

An altercation in the parking lot of a strip mall in Lauderhill resulted in a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning.

Lauderhill Police were called to the plaza in the 4500 block of North University Drive shortly after 3:30 a.m. and found Christopher Matthew Fletcher, 34, lying unresponsive on the ground with gunshot wounds, Lt. Antontio Gonzalez said in a news release. Fletcher was pronounced dead at Broward Health Medical Center.

A second man who was shot arrived at Florida Medical Center on his own, Gonzalez said. He was transferred to Broward Health Medical Center with an injury that was not life-threatening. The police department did not release his name.

The police department has not released further information about the circumstances of the shooting or any information about a suspect or suspects. The release said it was “an isolated incident which stemmed from an altercation amongst individuals in the parking lot.”

Investigators were at the scene, outside the Spot Lounge Bar & Grill, Wednesday morning with the parking lot blocked off by yellow police tape. Numerous evidence markers were seen on the ground of the lot.