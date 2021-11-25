One dead, another injured after Thanksgiving day shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND — One man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting Thursday afternoon near LaSalle Intermediate Academy on South Bend’s west side.

At 2:47 p.m., South Bend police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Elwood Avenue, near Kaley Street, after a ShotSpotter was activated. Upon arrival, South Bend Police Division Chief Eric Crittendon said police found a man dead and a woman injured. The woman was sent to the hospital, and as of 5:15 p.m.,Crittendon reported she was in surgery and her injuries were considered non-life threatening.

Caution tape blocked off a portion of Kaley Street, where neighbors could be seen curiously looking out of their home windows. Police appeared to be investigating an outside area in an alley behind several homes on Elwood Avenue.

Crittendon said police are still investigating details as to what led to the shooting, speaking to witnesses in the neighborhood just across from the South Bend middle school. He said there was no immediate danger to the public at this time.

“This seems to be an isolated incident from the information we gathered, and it appears there’s no threat to the public,” Crittendon said.

