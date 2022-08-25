One dead, another injured Wednesday night in Baltimore shootings

A man died and another was injured in two shootings late Wednesday night, police said. This follows a shooting during the day that left six people injured and one dead in Baltimore.

Police responded at about 10:25 p.m. to the 3300 block of Greenmount Avenue in the Okenshawe neighborhood for a ShotSpotter Alert, according to a news release.

Northern District patrol officers found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Shortly before midnight, a man was shot in the Penn North neighborhood.

A Western District officer was patrolling the 1600 block of West North Avenue when he heard discharging, police said.

That officer canvased the area and found a 27-year-old man in the 1700 block of North Carey Street with gunshot wounds to his groin and shoulder.

He was taken to the hospital, where he is in stable condition, police said Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.