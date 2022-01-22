One dead, another jailed in fatal shooting Friday in Cumberland County

Police lights.

One young man is dead and another is behind bars in a shooting late Friday in Cumberland County.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, Jesse James McDowell, 20, was pronounced dead about 11:26 p.m. at a home in the 300 block of Grouper Drive in the area of Legion Drive and Black and Decker Road.

Amaru Edward Barnes, 19, of Fayetteville, was arrested and charged with first degree murder, the Sheriff's Office said.

Barnes is currently being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center without bail.

Friday night's killing is the first homicide investigation in the county thus far this year..

Military & Crime Editor F.T. Norton can be reached at fnorton@fayobserver.com.

