Uninvolved motorist killed in crash during police chase in Rochester identified; suspect charged

UPDATE, SATURDAY, JAN. 8: Rochester police have identified the man killed in a crash on East Main Street on Friday.

Police said Benji Martinez, 46, of Rochester, was killed after his vehicle was struck by a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Kendre Preston during a police chase.

Police say they recovered a loaded Mac-11 firearm with a high-capacity magazine from inside of Preston’s vehicle. The weapon was painted several colors in an attempt to make it look like a toy gun, according to police.

Police say they also recovered a quantity of packaged Fentanyl and Suboxone inside Preston's vehicle.

Preston has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, second-degree vehicular manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon and driving while intoxicated.

Preston is currently on parole for a weapons charge conviction in 2017. He was paroled in January of 2021, according to police. He was re-incarcerated in September 2021 for violating parole and released in November 2021, police said.

ORIGINAL STORY FOLLOWS:

A brief high-speed police chase ended with a fatal crash on East Main Street in downtown Rochester early Friday morning, according to Rochester Police.

Interim Police Chief David Smith said that officers attempted to stop the driver of a Jeep they believed was involved in several reported shooting incidents throughout the city but the driver sped off.

Minutes later, at 2 a.m. the Jeep slammed into an uninvolved vehicle at St. Paul and East Main streets, killing one driver and seriously injuring another, Smith said.

The driver of the Jeep sped through several red lights during the 3-minute-long pursuit that started near Joseph Avenue and Wilkins Street, ending at the downtown intersection where the westbound Jeep slammed into an uninvolved southbound car, he said.

The driver of the southbound car was pronounced dead at the scene and was later removed from the car by Rochester firefighters.

The driver of the Jeep suffered serious injuries and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

Smith said the incident was heartbreaking for the family of the deceased driver, and described the scene as "emotionally disturbing."

Police did not identify either driver or the involved officers, who were more than 200 yards behind the Jeep at the time of the crash, Smith said. However Smith said that police after the crash learned that the driver of the Jeep was known to police and is currently on parole.

Officers are reviewing body-worn and blue light camera footage regarding the incident. The state Attorney General's Office will oversee the department's internal investigation on the incident. RPD's Major Crimes Unit and Monroe County District Attorney's Office are investigating and will determine whether criminal charges will be filed against the driver.

"It's a complex scene," he said. "It's going to take a complex investigation."

It was not yet clear how fast the Jeep was traveling at the time of the crash, but police are calculating data collected at the scene, including information from the driver's GPS ankle monitor.

It was also not immediately clear whether the Jeep driver fired shots from the vehicle. Smith said that three shot-spotter reports occurred within a 4-minute span just moments before the chase. Shots were fired in two spots on Dewey Avenue and also on Avenue A. No one was injured in any of the shootings, Smith said.

Roads in the area were closed for much of the morning. The intersection at St. Paul and East Main streets reopened just before noon, about 10 hours after the crash.

The intersection is by the Hyatt Regency Hotel and Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center on East Main Street.

