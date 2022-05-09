One dead, another seriously injured in pair of shootings Sunday afternoon

One man was shot to death and another was seriously injured in separate shootings in Rochester Sunday afternoon.

The fatal shooting occurred around 12:45 p.m. at North Plymouth Avenue and Smith Street. Jan Perez, 46, of Rochester was shot at least once in the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene, said Rochester Police Capt. Frank Umbrino.

Parolee Justin Singleton, 29, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, in connection with Perez's death, Umbrino said. He was apprehended without incident around 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Lyell Avenue.

The killing marked Rochester's 25th homicide of 2022. Police said the slaying appeared to be drug-related and occurred about three blocks northwest of Monroe Community College's downtown campus.

Singleton, who was released from prison last month after a 2019 felony drug possession conviction, pleaded not guilty in City Court Monday morning and was remanded to the Monroe County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing on Friday

Less than an hour before the homicide, a 19-year-old Rochester man was shot at least once in the upper body at Pierpont and Bryan streets in northwest Rochester, said Lt. Justin Stewart of the Rochester Police Department. The injured man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment. His name was not released, but police on Sunday said they were speaking with "a person of interest" in connection with the shooting.

The two incidents were among several shootings that occurred in Rochester on Mother's Day. No one was seriously injured in those incidents, which include:

A 36-year-old man was shot in the lower body on Alphonse Street, near Thomas Street, around 2:30 a.m. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

A 28-year-old woman was shot in the upper body on Ferncliffe Drive, near Clifford Avenue, around 2:30 a.m. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital by private vehicle.

Two people, both 22-year-old Rochester residents, were shot in the lower body on Fourth Street and were taken by private vehicle to Rochester General Hospital for treatment.

Story continues

Stewart said that at least one assault — the shooting on Alphonse Street — appeared to be an isolated incident between two people. Derrick Bradford, 25, was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all in connection with the shooting.

Police are investigating the violence and are asking anyone with information to call 911.

Contact Victoria Freile at vfreile@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @vfreile and Instagram @vfreile. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Justin Singleton charged in death of Jan Perez in Rochester NY