One dead, another shot in Friday night shooting in Orange County, deputies say

An investigation is underway in Orange County after one person was killed and another injured in a Friday night shooting.

Deputies responded to a shooting call around 7:35 p.m. near the intersection of North Orange Blossom Trail and Clarcona Ocoee Road.

When deputies arrived, they found a man in his 20s with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Deputies also located another man in his 20s who had been shot, and was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators said they have no motive for the shooting but believe everyone involved is accounted for.

No arrests have been made at this time.

