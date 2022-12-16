One dead, another wounded in Bronx shooting, NYPD says

Two men were shot, one fatally, when gunfire erupted outside a Bronx liquor store, police said Friday.

Officers responding to a shooting on West Burnside Ave. near Hennessey Place in University Heights at 10 p.m. Thursday found the two victims shot on the street, police said.

A 32-year-old man was found shot in the head, cops said. The second victim, 27, was shot in the groin.

EMS rushed both victims to St. Barnabas Hospital, where the older man died. His name was not immediately released as police track down family members.

The younger man was treated and is expected to survive.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately released and no arrests have been made.

The gunman fled in a black Dodge Durango, cops said.