One dead, another wounded in Brooklyn gunfire; ‘He walked up on them and shot them’

One man died and another was wounded in a shooting Friday on a Brooklyn street, police said.

The victims were standing on Clifton Pl. near Nostrand Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant about 5:45 p.m. when gunfire rang out, police said.

Witnesses recalled the sounds of rapid gunshots. “He (the shooter) walked up on them and shot them,” said a 58-year-old man who asked not to be named.

A 23-year-old man was shot multiple times and died on the scene, police said. “They were trying to bring him back, pumping his chest, but he didn’t make it,” the 58-year-old man said.

A 42-year-old man, who police believe was not the shooter’s intended target, was shot in the buttocks and taken to Woodhull Hospital where he is expected to survive.

The shooter, who police sources describe as a Black man wearing a hooded sweatshirt, took off toward Nostrand Ave., police sources said.

At least five shell casings were left on the street after the shooting.

Police were canvassing the area Friday night, showing neighborhood residents a photo of who they believe to be the shooter. There were no immediate arrests.