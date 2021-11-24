One dead, another wounded in shooting near Lancaster SC basketball court, police say

An afternoon shooting Tuesday near an outdoor basketball court in South Carolina left one man dead and another wounded, police said.

The men were shot around 3 p.m. on Pardue Circle in Lancaster, said Kayla Vaughan, spokesperson for the Lancaster Police Department.

One of the men died at a nearby hospital, officials said. The other victim was airlifted by helicopter to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Vaughn said.

No arrests have been made in the shootings, police said. No other details have been released.

The Lancaster County Coroner hasn’t released the name of the man who was killed.

The police department and the Lancaster County Violent Crime Task Force are continuing to investigate the shooting. The task force is made up of prosecutors and county and state police.

