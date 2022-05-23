One dead after arguing men stab each other, Columbia police say

One man was killed and another was injured in a stabbing incident Sunday, the Columbia Police Department said.

The incident happened after 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Wilkes Road, according to police. That’s near Farrow Road, in the area between S.C. 277 and U.S. 21.

Two acquaintances were arguing before both were injured during the stabbing, police said. There was no word what the men were arguing about, or how the stabbing started, and if more than one weapon was involved.

Police called the stabbing an isolated incident.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the man who died. Information if he died at the scene, or was taken to an area hospital, was not available.

The man who was hurt was taken an area hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

No other injuries were reported.

Information about possible criminal charges was not available, but the stabbing continues to be investigated by police.