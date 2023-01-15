One dead after being found shot in vacant lot on Third Avenue Sunday Morning

A man is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning near Third avenue, Columbus police say.

Police were called to the scene around 3 a.m. and were led to a vacant lot between Second and Third Avenue where the victim was found, according to police.

Police say the victim, Kameron Holcey, was found suffering at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to Piedmont Columbus regional where he died from his injuries at 3:59 a.m., according to officials.

The incident has been ruled a murder and homicide detectives have taken over the investigation, police say.

If you or anyone you know has any information regarding the incident, you can contact Cpl. Robert Nicholas at 706-225-4337 or robertnicholas@columbusga.org. You can also call the homicide unit at 706-225-3161.