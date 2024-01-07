One dead after being shot in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police were dispatched to the 400 block of South Prince Street for shots fired around 5:28 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon arriving, the officers found a male who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The male victim was transported to a medical facility for treatment but succumbed to the injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and if anyone has any information about this incident, please call the Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3300.

