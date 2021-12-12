Bus driver accused of distracted driving, arrested after fatal El Paso freeway bus crash

A Los Paisanos bus driver was allegedly looking at his cellphone when he slammed into a stalled pickup, killing a woman Saturday night on the Patriot Freeway, police said.

El Paso police traffic investigators arrested bus driver Guadalupe Maciel Alonso, 52, on charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault charges, officials said Sunday.

Alonso is accused of distracted driving leading to a deadly crash that closed the northbound lanes of U.S. 54 in Central El Paso on Saturday night.

Police said that an unidentified woman, who was a passenger in a stalled pickup hit by the bus, was killed.

Bus driver Guadalupe Maciel Alonso was arrested on manslaughter and aggravated assault charges after a Saturday night bus crash that killed a woman in a stalled pickup on U.S. 54 in Central El Paso.

The collision occurred at 7:35 p.m. on U.S. 54 North near the Cassidy Gate to Fort Bliss, police said.

A brown 1996 Chevrolet S-10 pickup driven by a 57-year-old Northeast man had stalled on the second lane of the highway, police said.

Witnesses told police that the stalled truck had its emergency flashers on but that Alonso was looking down at his cellphone and "failed to see the hazard," a police news release stated.

The bus crashed into the truck, killing the truck's passenger and critically injuring the man driving the truck.

The truck driver was hospitalized in critical but stable condition. His name has not been disclosed.

There were 42 passengers on the bus along with an alternate driver, police reported.

Alonso, who is resident of Juárez, is being held at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown under a total bond of $275,000.

He is alternately identified by police and a jail booking log as Guadalupe Maciel Alonso and Guadalupe Alonso Maciel.

