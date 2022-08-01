One dead after car chase in Tulare County. Driver wanted ‘to kill someone,’ deputies say

A Santa Clara man intent on killing someone tried to run law enforcement and other cars off the road before finally crashing into a vehicle and killing a person, Tulare County deputies said Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol issued a “be on the lookout” alert for a white Ford pickup truck about 2:45 a.m. in the Porterville area. The driver, identified as Samuel Hunter, 33, was driving erratically on the wrong side of the road and attempting to run other cars off the highway, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple 911 calls were made by drivers reporting that they had to avoid head-on collisions with the truck, authorities said.

CHP officers found the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, assisted by Tulare County deputies until they discontinued the pursuit in the area of Highway 65 and Teapot Dome Avenue in Porterville.

Deputies again located the truck about 3:10 a.m., resumed the pursuit and said they “determined the suspect was attempting to kill someone or himself utilizing his vehicle.”

The driver attempted to crash into pursuing deputies and to run over a deputy deploying a spike strip, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The driver was able to continue south on Highway 65 toward Terra Bella.

Another driver traveling north pulled onto the shoulder and stopped on the side of the road. The suspect then turned his vehicle toward the parked car and intentionally rammed it, the release stated.

The person in the parked car died as a result of the collision. Their identity has not been released.

Hunter, combative and non-compliant, was taken into custody after a Taser was deployed, deputies said. He was booked into the South County Jail Facility and was being held without bail.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the incident. The Sheriff’s Office asks witnesses to contact Det. Mike Torres or Det. Nick Sandoval at 559-733-6218 or by calling or texting 559-725-4194.