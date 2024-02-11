One dead after car plummets 150 feet into canyon near Hurricane Overlook

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post when more information becomes available.

HURRICANE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — One person is dead after a vehicle left the road near Hurricane Overlook and fell at least 150 feet down a canyon on Sunday, according to Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue.

Around 2:30 a.m., authorities responded to a crash on S.R. 59 finding a vehicle on fire down the canyon. Authorities estimate the vehicle fell between 150 and 250 feet down.

Fire authorities extinguished the fire from the east side of 450 N using 600 feet of hose. They found one person deceased inside the vehicle.

Officials have not released what caused the car to fall off the cliff or the identity of the person who died.

Images from the scene after a car plummeted at least 150 feet into a canyon near Hurricane Overlook on Sunday, catching on fire. (Courtesy of Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue)

