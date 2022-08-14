One shot then crashes into train over the weekend, police say

A person is dead after being shot and then struck a train overnight in Memphis.

Officers responded just after 9 p.m. Saturday to a crash in the 2800 Block of Chelsea Avenue.

Continued investigation revealed the driver was shot before the crash. This is an ongoing death investigation. Please call 901-528-CASH w/tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 14, 2022

According to police, a car struck a train and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

After further investigation, police found that the driver of the car had been shot.

The investigation is ongoing.

