One dead in Central City fire

Jan. 21—CENTRAL CITY, Pa. — A fatal fire occurred at 728 Broad Ave. in Central City early Sunday morning.

Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank reported that one man died. The fatality was confirmed around 4:45 a.m. The name of the man was being withheld pending investigation and notification of the family, as of Sunday afternoon.

An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday.

Two patients were transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, according to Somerset County Department of Emergency Services.

The call came in at 12:25 a.m. when three people were reported as entrapped. Fire departments from Central City, Scalp Level, Windber, Hooversville, Stoystown and Shanksville were dispatched, as were the Conemaugh, Stoystown and Northern EMS units.