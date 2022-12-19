One dead in Chesapeake shooting

Dec. 19—CHESAPEAKE — Police are on the hunt for a man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor Sunday afternoon following an argument over a dog.

In a news release from the Lawrence County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office, deputies said officers received a call around 3:20 p.m. at an apartment complex in Chesapeake. Witnesses told deputies a man shot a woman with a pistol over an argument about a dog, the release stated.

The man took off in a gray Nissan SUV.

The woman was pronounced dead by the Lawrence County Coroner's Office — police are withholding her name pending notification of the family.