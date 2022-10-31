One dead, child injured following shooting on Exchange Avenue, MPD says

One person is dead and a child is injured after a shooting in Memphis on Saturday, according to the Memphis Police Department

Police said it happened at 7:58 PM, in the 600 block of Exchange Avenue.

https://www.fox13memphis.com/news/local/one-dead-child-injured-following-shooting-exchange-avenue-mpd-says/WOATOPOPCBBR5EJO3WZHGBZDPM/

Officers found one person who was pronounced dead on the scene, MPD said.

Police said a second victim was taken to LeBonheur in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

