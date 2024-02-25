One dead in Clay County after crash leaves car overturned

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — Around 8 a.m. on Friday, deputies were called to a crash on NE 192nd St. near Outer Road W, southeast of Holt.

Upon arrival, they found a 2013 Toyota Camry off the roadway, overturned and on fire.

Initial investigations revealed it was a one-vehicle crash and the driver was the only occupant.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway. The driver died from the crash.

She was identified as 55-year-old Melanie D. Avery of Lawson, Mo.

