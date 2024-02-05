One dead, cop injured in incident in Graham Monday

One person is dead and a police officer was wounded in an incident in Graham Monday.

According to a press release from City Manager Eric Garretty, the city got a call about 12:30 p.m. about a person in the vicinity of Hillcrest and Morado streets.

Police officers "engaged" with a person there, the release said.

"The engagement resulted in the death of the individual and an injury to one City of Graham officer. The officer was trasported to Graham Regional Medical Center for evaluation," the release said.

The release did not specify if the incident was a shooting.

It said Texas Rangers had opened an investigation and more details might be available later.

The release asked residents to avoid the area where the incident happened.

