One dead after Cox Road shooting: Gastonia Police

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is dead following a shooting Wednesday night off Interstate 85 in Gastonia, police say.

The reported shooting happened around 10 p.m. Jan. 17 in the 500 block of Cox Road, off I-85 Exit 22. One person died from their injuries.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Officers say the suspect is in custody, and there is no additional threat to the area.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.