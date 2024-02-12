One dead after crash involving horse and buggy in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A person is dead after a crash involving a horse and buggy in Lancaster Sunday evening.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on McCullough Road SE near State Route 312 at approximately 5:52 p.m.

Police said a 2000 Ford F-350 driven by a 72-year-old man was driving west on Township Road 322 while the horse and buggy, driven by a 65-year-old man, was traveling east on TR-322. The truck hit the horse, causing the buggy to travel off the right side of the road and overturn, police said.

Klayton Coblentz, a passenger in the buggy, died from his injuries.

There is no word on any other injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

