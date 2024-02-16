One dead after crash in Licking County

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a crash in Johnstown on Thursday afternoon.

The fatal crash occurred at about 3 p.m. on U.S. Route 62 near milepost 11, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Haley Beaudry, 41, of Galloway was driving a 2005 Toyota Corolla westbound on U.S. Route 62, while a 2015 Mack semi was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 62. Beaudry’s car traveled left of center and struck the left side of the semi. Both vehicles slid off the north side of the roadway before coming to a stop in a ditch.

Beaudry was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the semi was not injured. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the OSHP.

The OSHP said it’s currently unclear whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

