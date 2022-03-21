One dead after crash in Parma; driver charged with DWI, vehicular manslaughter

A North Carolina man has been accused of driving drunk and causing a fatal crash on West Ridge Road in Parma Sunday night.

Lt. Brian Unterborn of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said that an eastbound pickup was traveling in the westbound lane and struck an oncoming sport utility vehicle in the 5600 block of West Ridge Road, near Hinkleyville Road, around 9:45 p.m.

The driver of the SUV, who was not identified, died at the scene, he said.

The driver of the pickup, James Jacobs, 34, was charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, a felony, and driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, Unterborn said. Jacobs suffered minor injuries and was taken to Unity Hospital in Greece where he was treated and released, said Deputy Brendan Hurley.

Jacobs pleaded not guilty Monday morning in Parma Town Court and was remanded to the Monroe County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond, Hurley said

A stretch of West Ridge Road was closed for several hours following the crash so deputies could investigate at the scene.

Further details about the crash were not released.

Contact Victoria Freile at vfreile@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @vfreile and Instagram @vfreile. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: James Jacobs charged in fatal crash in Parma NY