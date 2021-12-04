One dead after crash Saturday morning in Sioux Falls, police say
One person died in an early morning crash in southwestern Sioux Falls, according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.
Emergency personnel responded to a call of a single-vehicle crash around 4 a.m. in the area of West 57th Street and South Baneberry Avenue, Sgt. Travis Olsen said in a news release. One person was found dead inside the Honda sedan.
The investigation found that the sedan had been traveling westbound when it lost control and hit a tree, Olsen said.
Olsen said speeding was a likely factor and the driver didn't appear to be wearing a seat belt.
The person's identify has not been confirmed yet and investigators are waiting to contact family, he said.
A stretch of road between Marion Avenue to Holbrook Avenue was closed through mid-morning Saturday as police continued their investigation.
This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls crash leaves one dead early Saturday morning