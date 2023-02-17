One dead after Dayton shooting

One person is dead after a shooting in Dayton Thursday night.

Police were sent to the 2800 block of Yergen Court just after 7:10 p.m. after receiving several calls reporting shots being fired, according to Lt. Steven Bauer.

When they got on scene, police found a male that was lying in a yard. Dispatchers previously said he had been shot multiple times.

Officers performed CPR on the person until medics arrived. The male was pronounced dead on scene.

Dayton homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

Anyone who might have information about this incident are asked to contact Dayton Police by calling (937)-333-1232. If you wish to remain anonymous you can do so through Crime Stoppers at (937)-222-7867 or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.