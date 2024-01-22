One dead in Daytona Beach house fire

One person was found dead in a house fire in Daytona Beach early Monday, officials said.

According to the Daytona Beach Fire Department, the fire occurred at 2:30 a.m. at 227 Madison Ave.

When firefighters from the Daytona Beach and Holly Hill fire departments arrived at the house, they found it heavily engulfed in flames and smoke, fire officials said.

Firefighters brought the fire under control, and in searching the home, discovered the victim inside, authorities said.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating to determine what caused the fire, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona Beach house fire leaves one dead Monday morning