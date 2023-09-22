One person was killed and a was deputy injured during a fake home invasion in Hesperia, according to authorities.

At around 7 p.m. Wednesday, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s personnel responded to a home invasion robbery in the 13200 block of Sunland Street. The area is north of Malibu Park and near Mission Crest Elementary School.

It was reported that the resident was hiding in a room inside the house while unknown, armed subjects were inside the home.

When a deputy arrived, Abel Valensia, 43, of Hesperia, exited the house wearing a mask and armed with a handgun, sheriff’s officials said. It was later determined by sheriff's investigators that Valensia was armed with a BB gun.

Valensia pointed a gun at the deputy and "a lethal force encounter occurred," sheriff's officials said. The man continued to resist the deputy, who took cover behind a vehicle, authorities said.

Additional deputies arrived to assist, and Valensia was shot, according to police.

The first responding deputy received minor injuries during the incident and was treated at a hospital.

Valensia died at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

Detectives with the sheriff’s specialized investigations division determined Valensia was the person inside the home and had falsely reported the home invasion robbery.

Valensia's motive is unclear.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Ian Gosswiller at the specialized investigations division at 909-890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Man killed, deputy injured after false home invasion report in Hesperia