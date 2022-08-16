One dead in double shooting outside Kansas City convenience store Monday night

One person died in a double shooting Monday night outside a Kansas City convenience store, according to police.

Officers responded just after 11:30 p.m. to the Top Spot at 2640 Brooklyn Avenue, where they found two people with gunshot wounds outside the store, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department.

Police performed life-saving measures on one of the victims until emergency medical crews arrived, Drake said. They declared the person dead at the scene.

Medical responders took the second person to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, Drake said.

Detectives and crime scene personnel will process evidence at the scene and search for witnesses.

This was the 104th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. At this time last year, there had been 97 killings.

Police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. Up to a $25,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.