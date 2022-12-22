One person is dead, the victim of an apparent gunshot wound, after what was initially reported to be a crash involving a vehicle and house early Thursday in central Lubbock.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating after police were initially called about 3:08 a.m. Thursday to the 3900 block of Salem Avenue to what the caller believed to be a burglary in progress, according to a statement from Lubbock police.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a vehicle had collided with the home. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was discovered to have a gunshot wound. The individual was taken to University Medical Center via ambulance where they were later pronounced dead.

The person's name has not been released and other circumstances surrounding the death and crash were not immediately clear as the investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: One dead after driver found shot following crash in central Lubbock