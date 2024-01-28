One dead after driving into two large trees off Horridge Road in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver died late Saturday night after speeding off of Horridge Road and into two large trees.

Around 11:19 p.m., Kansas City police responded to a crash on the south side of Kansas City near 15100 Horridge Road.

Police say the driver of a white Nissan Altima was speeding south, went off the roadway and struck two trees which jolted the car back to the other side of the road.

The driver, the only person in the car, was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash and died after being transported to the hospital.

This is the ninth fatal crash of 2024 compared to three at this in 2023.

