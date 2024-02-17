One dead due to icy road conditions in Poweshiek County, Iowa State Patrol says

The return of wintry conditions this week resulted in a fatal one-car accident, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The accident occurred about 6:40 a.m. Friday in Poweshiek County roughly midway between Oskaloosa and Grinnell, where snow had fallen overnight. The state patrol said Cody Roberts, 31, of New Sharon, was riding in a northbound 2003 Chevy Silverado driven by Jamal Gant, 30, of Oskaloosa on Highway 146 at 520th Avenue when Gant lost control on the icy roadway.

The accident report says the vehicle went into a ditch and rolled over, coming to rest on its roof. Roberts was killed and Gant was injured and taken to an Oskaloosa hospital.

The report did not say whether any charges were filed in the accident.

Biong M. Biong is a reporter for the Register. Reach him at bbiong@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State Patrol: Crash on icy road leaves 1 dead in Poweshiek County