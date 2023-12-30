One dead in early morning crash in Conway area involving utility pole and a tree

One person is dead after an early morning crash near Conway, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver was traveling on Juniper Bay Road near Little Buck Road when the 2004 Ford Taurus went off the roadway and struck a utility pole and a tree, Master Trooper Gary Miller said.

The accident happened at 12:58 a.m. Dec. 30.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and died on the scene, according to Miller. The driver’s name has not been released.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the accident that involved entrapment, according to a Facebook post.

Drivers were told to avoid the area as utility crews were working to fix the damaged pole.