One dead after early morning shooting outside business in Myrtle Beach area

A person has died after an overnight shooting near Highway 17 Bypass in the Myrtle Beach area, police said.

Horry County Police responded to a shooting about 2:30 a.m. near the 4000 block of Highway 17 Bypass, according to spokesperson Mikayala Moskov by text.

It is unclear where the shooting took place as there are several businesses in that area. WMBF news is reporting that it occurred outside Barfield’s Bar & Grille, which is on Frontage Road.

Two people were injured and transported to area hospitals. The Horry County Coroner’s Office confirms that one of those people have died, Moskov said. The person’s name has not been released.

The other person was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating and additional details are not available.