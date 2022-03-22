One dead in early morning shooting in Stockton

Lights on a Stockton police vehicle flash in downtown Stockton.

Stockton Police are reporting that an 18 year-old man is dead and three others injured in an early morning shooting in the 8100 block of West Lane.

Others injured in the shooting were 28, 29 and 46-year-olds.

Police were at the scene this morning. Anyone with information can contact police at (209) 937-8377.

For more on this developing story return to Recordnet.com and see Wednesday's print edition of The Stockton Record.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Stockton shooting leaves one dead three injured