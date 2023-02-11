Police homicide detectives are investigating after one person died after a shooting early Saturday in Central Lubbock.

According to Lubbock police, officers were called out at 3:01 a.m. to the 1300 block of 35th Street, where officers found a male with serious injuries. He was transported to University Medical Center where he later died. It was not immediately clear what prompted the violence, and no suspects had been publicly identified as the investigation was ongoing Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: One dead after early morning shooting in central Lubbock